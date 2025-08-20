Ayo University: The Boutique-Turned-Nonprofit Revolutionizing Fashion Through Community

WESTMINSTER — A boutique that once set out to sell fashion is now rewriting the rules on what it means to build a brand. Ayo University, a fast-growing boutique turned nonprofit, isn’t just selling clothes—it’s creating opportunities, empowering creators, and proving that fashion can be the foundation for real community change.

Founder Durell Paige makes no apologies for his bold vision:

“I’m building a team so we are the best store ever. There will never be a store that can touch this at all.”

ayoboutique.cm Some of Ayo Boutique's featured brands

A Brand Built on Confidence—With the Work to Back It Up

Ayo University isn’t just about clothing. It’s a movement. A brand rooted in confidence, and built on values like collaboration, ownership, and trust. Durell doesn’t just say he’s the best—he lives it:

“When I say I’m the best, I mean nobody else is doing what I’m doing.”

From its unique business model to its grassroots marketing, Ayo commands attention. Even the name tells a story.

Ayo University Ayo Boutique's first location in Baltimore

“Ayo”: A Word, A Moment, A Movement

The name “Ayo” came to Durell during a moment of doubt, when he was close to giving up on his dream. He recalls standing on a Baltimore street, when someone nearby shouted out:

“Ayo!”

Not directed at him—but it stopped him in his tracks.

“We say ‘Ayo’ in Baltimore all the time. Like ‘Yurr’ or ‘Ayoo.’ But in that moment, it just worked. I heard it differently.”

That street call became a symbol:



Ayo = All Yet One

Ayo = One Yes Away

“It’s all of us. One yes away from everything changing.”

Ayo University Ayo Boutique founder, Durell Paige (middle) with crowd of supporters in Baltimore

Born in Baltimore, Built for the World

“I started in Baltimore on purpose.”

Baltimore, Durell explains, is a city full of creativity—but not always collaboration.

“When you’re from here, nobody wants to help the next person get bigger than them. I’m not like that. I’m cool helping everybody—even if you surpass me.”

Ayo was built to flip that mindset. The store’s model is rooted in group economics—a shared platform where creators grow together.

More Than Just Fashion: It’s Real Business

At Ayo University, every designer is treated like a partner. The store is fully digital, allowing customers to scan and pay each brand directly, ensuring creators get their money right away.

“We talk to every brand. Nobody just joins. We have a conversation about who you are, what you do, and what else you want to do outside of clothes.”

It’s not just about putting products on shelves. It’s about building legacies.

Ayo University Ayo University's Westminster location at the Old Town Mall

Behind the Scenes: 300+ Designers, 5 Locations—and Counting

Managing over 300 designers across five stores takes vision—and serious organization. That’s where Monica Johnson, Co-Owner and Visual Merchandiser, shines.

“This area here is open so I can change it out and display multiple brands at once.”

Every square foot of Ayo’s stores is intentional. From wall placements to floor fixtures, Monica keeps the focus on highlighting brands from all over—from Baltimore to Philly, Seattle to Louisiana.

“It’s real Baltimore-heavy over here, but we’ve got creators from everywhere.”

Relationships Over Logos

To Durell and Monica, these aren’t just brands—they’re people. And the support is real.

“We create content for free. We do photo shoots. We travel together.”

“Even if you’re just starting out—painting t-shirts from Walmart—we want you. If you’re serious, we’ll help you and put you in the store.”

From beginners to established creators, Ayo’s team provides guidance, resources, and exposure—without making these business owners break the bank.

WMAR/Randall Newsome Ayo University co-founders Durell Paige and Monica Johnson

Built on Passion, Powered by Community

“I just like seeing people happy and win,” Monica says. “It’s fulfilling. It’s amazing.”

That passion fuels every aspect of Ayo University—from in-store experiences to long-term partnerships.

“Winning together is in the very fabric of what we do.”

The Vision: Global Takeover

What started on a Baltimore block is now spreading across the map.

“The world is going to have to come to us… because we’re coming to the world.” Paige said. “It’s an Ayo University in every state, every country, every city. Everywhere. We’re taking over," Johnson added.

