WTMD announces return of First Thursday Concert Series

BALTIMORE — Live music, delicious food, local art, and a sunset over the water - its the perfect Summer night, and its completely free to attend.

WTMD's First Thursday Concert Series returns to Canton Waterfront Park this Summer. The largest free outdoor concert series in the region features a mix of both nationally touring and local artists.

Besides the music, you can also enjoy a smorgasbord of the best bites Baltimore has to offer from local food trucks/tents, and shop from nearly 100 local art and craft vendors.

The shows are scheduled for:

June 6th

July 11th

August 1st

September 5th

No word on the lineups yet.

WTMD founded the festival two decades ago in Mt. Vernon Place. It then moved to Canton Waterfront Park in 2014 and has featured established artists like Los Lonely Boys, Joan Osborne and Lake Street Dive, as well as rising stars the Black Pumas, Waxahatchee, Beabadoobee and many others.

Last June the festival drew its largest ever crowd, with an estimated 12,000 people in attendance.

More information on the series will be updated in the coming months online at WTMD's website.