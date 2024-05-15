Wolf Furniture has reopened in Towson

TOWSON, Md. — Store manager Fred Edwards said the store reopened Saturday. Signs announcing the reopening litter the curb in front of the store at 1530 East Joppa Road.

A truck with a large advertisement rode up and down the street throughout the weekend.

Edwards said the Towson store is the only one to reopen at this time. He said it’s under new ownership and management. However, he would not give further details about the store’s ownership.

He directed us to send an email that he said would go to the owner. We did not get a reply.

The furniture store closed in 2020 when its parent company, Art Van Furniture, filed for bankruptcy. Seven Gardiner Wolf Furniture stores in Maryland were liquidated at the time, along with Wolf Furniture stores in Pennsylvania and other stores owned by Art Van Furniture in Virginia and the Midwest.

Maria Morales

The local stores had been Gardiners Furniture until they were acquired by Wolf in 2015. The renamed Gardiner Wolf Furniture was bought by Art Van Furniture in 2017.