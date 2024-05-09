Wine Village returns bringing a European-vibe to Downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The Inner Harbor is getting some European flare in the month of May. Wine Village returns to take over West Shore Park for the second year.

The event features 30 vendors providing food, wine and shopping for guests along the waterfront with a wine garden and seating for 500 people. It also features live music and family-friendly activities.

Wine Village is modeled after the wine villages that pop up across Germany's wine regions in April and May but with a Baltimore twist. Many of the vendors are local alongside the European wine vendors. You can click here for a complete list of vendors.

The Opening Ceremony is May 10 at 2:45 p.m. and will have guest speakers as well as feature the Ravens marching band and the Oriole Bird.

Wine Village is open 7 days a week and is free to attend. They also offer a parking voucher for the garage across the street from the event.

Monday to Thursday: 3:00pm - 10:00pm

Friday to Sunday: 1:00pm - 10:00pm

Mothers Day: 1:00pm - 10:00pm

Memorial Day: 1:00pm - 10:00pm

Every Thursday visitors can gather for a movie night from 8:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Thursday, May 9th: Cinderella (1950)

Thursday, May 16th: Belle of New York

Thursday, May 23rd: For Love of Ivy

Wine Village, run by the same people as the German Christmas Village, goes through Memorial Day, May 27. You can find a complete list of performers and events here.