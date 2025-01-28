"Wicked," "Phantom," "Back to the Future" part of Hippodrome's upcoming season

BALTIMORE — "Wicked," "Hadestown," "The Phantom of the Opera," and "Back to the Future: The Musical" are among the highlights of the Hippodrome's Broadway offerings this upcoming season.

The historic theater announced its 2025-2026 Broadway Series season, which will start in September.

The fan favorite "Wicked" - which got a renewed boost from the movie released last fall - will return to Baltimore, running from Dec. 17, 2025 through Jan. 11, 2026.

The Hippodrome’s seven-show 2025/2026 subscription package - which starts at $290 - includes:



WATER FOR ELEPHANTS | Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2025

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA | Nov. 7-15, 2025

THE GREAT GATSBY | Jan. 31-Feb. 7, 2026

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL | Feb. 24-March 1, 2026

KIMBERLY AKIMBO | April 28-May 3, 2026

SUFFS | May 26-31, 2026

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL | June 23-28, 2026

The season's options include:

DR. SEUSS’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL | Nov. 26-30, 2025

WICKED | Dec. 17, 2025-Jan. 11, 2026

HADESTOWN | March 13-14, 2026

Current subscribers can renew starting today, Jan. 29.

Tickets for individual shows will be announced throughout the year.

More information is available at the Hippodrome's website.

