Where you can honor our fallen heroes this Memorial weekend

BALTIMORE — With Memorial Day coming up, we wanted to highlight some events where you can honor our fallen heroes and service members.

King Memorial Park Cemetery:

The cemetery will be hosting their Annual Memorial Day of Service to honor Veterans. The event starts at 11:30 a.m. on May 27 at King Memorial Park. Everyone is invited and the inspirational speaker is Dr. Harold A. Carter, Jr., Pastor of New Shiloh Baptist Church, along with choirs, the Buffalo Soldiers and more.

Fort Detrick:

Frederick's Fort Detrick will honor and recognize the sacrifice of Fallen Heroes and their families through a visual display on the installation from May 21 – June 30, 2024. There will be over 245 U.S. flags, accompanying name placards with pictures and service information, all placed along Porter Street.

Flags at Dulaney Valley:

The Young Marines and local Girl Scout troops will plant 3,500 flags on the veterans' gravesites on May 25 in the Field of Honor, Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, starting at 9:30 a.m.

The 57th annual Memorial Day ceremony at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens will take place on Monday, May 27, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. The ceremony will honor fallen service members with ties to Maryland and pay tribute to all members of the Armed Forces who have paid the highest price in defense of the United States of America.

Howard County American Legion, VFW and Marine Corps League:

On Sunday May 26 at noon, Howard County’s American Legion Post 156 and Marine Corps League Detachment 1084 will conduct a Memorial Day Ceremony at St. John Episcopal Church in Ellicott City. The Color Guard will be provided by the Howard County Civil Air Patrol, and the Guest Speaker will be Cole Schnorf. On May 27, at 8:00 a.m., Howard County’s Marine Corps League Detachment 1084 will take part in the Harriet Tubman Memorial Day Ceremony hosted by the Harriet Tubman Cultural Center, 8045 Harriet Tubman Ln. The Color Guard will be provided by the Howard High School Junior ROTC Unit, and the guest speaker will be the County Executive, Dr. Calvin Ball.

Laurel Volunteer Fire Department:

Every year the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department, along with members from the Laurel Volunteer Rescue Squad, the American Legion Post 60 and the Laurel Police Department, have gathered to celebrate, honor and remember those that have passed away on the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend. This year is no different. The service will be held at the Historic Ivy Hill Cemetery, 1201 Sandy Spring Road at 10:30 a.m.

Memorial Day in Annapolis:

The City of Annapolis will host a Memorial Day parade on Monday, May 27, 2024. The parade steps off at 10 a.m. at Amos Garrett Boulevard and West Street, with the parade making its way around Church Circle, down Main Street and concluding at City Dock.

Dundalk:

Odd Fellows North Point Lodge #4 Memorial Day Ceremony at Fort Howard Veterans Park at 11 AM on Monday, May 27th.

Queen Anne's County:

Veterans Memorial Inaugural Flag Raising Ceremony at Queen Anne's County's Veterans Point at Wells Cove Park on May 27th from 1-2pm.

Reisterstown:

Wreath laying ceremony at the Reisterstown Community Cemetery at 11am on Mat 27th

Oriole Park @ Camden Yards:

The Orioles will honor military families on Memorial Day, it's a 1:05pm game on Monday. Families from the Tragedy Assistance Program For Survivors (TAPS) will be ballpark guests in the O's military suite.

Vanessa Redmond a representative from TAPS and the surviving sister of U.S. Air Force Technical Sergeant Nevin Tauchus will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Staff Sargeant Ian McEuen will perform of the national anthem from behind home plate. He will also perform “God Bless America” from on top of the Orioles dugout during the seventh inning. He is a member of the U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own.”

The U.S. Army Color Guard will present the colors from the field during the National Anthem.

