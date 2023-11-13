Wheel of Fortune LIVE! rolling into Baltimore in March

BALTIMORE — Do you want to spin the wheel?

Wheel of Fortune LIVE! is coming to the Lyric in Baltimore on Saturday, March 3, 2024.

The game show has been adapted into a stage show to give more fans to access and more chances to win.

Guests are randomly selected to go on stage and feel like they stepped into the game show itself.

The live stage show is the only way you can have the chance to spin a replica of the iconic Wheel.

Prizes included a trip to Paris, Hawaii or up to $10,000 in cash.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 17.

Presale begins Thursday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. with code SPIN24.

Click here to purchase tickets.