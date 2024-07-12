Fun things happening around town this weekend

BALTIMORE — Jerk chicken, steel drums, and a masquerader's parade.

Here's a look at all the fun to be had this weekend.

The Baltimore Caribbean Carnival kicks off Friday.

It's three full days of island culture, style, and food.

Thousands flock to the event, which is now in its 44th year.

Speaking of festivals, the Keur Khalayei Dance Company is holding their annual two-day dance festivalbeginning Saturday at Towson University.

The event honors the founder's mother and mothers everywhere.

All aboard railway enthusiasts... for B&O's Railroad Unlocked event.

This month rail fans have the chance to explore a wooden bobber caboose.

It was retired in 1953 and restored for the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad Museum as the only surviving caboose of its type.

Tours are available between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m on Saturday and Sunday.

Enjoy a Parisian Bazaar right in Downtown Bel Air this Sunday from 9am to 2pm.

TheBel Air market features hand-crafted items.... antiques... and music.

This month's musican is Relicoustic.

It's also a fun weekend for the dogs... working dogs that is.

Spike's K9 Fund is hosting a fundraiser to support working K-9's across the country...

Proceeds go towards life-saving equipment for the 91 dogs on their waiting list.

The event has a little bit of everything... a great work out... food trucks... raffles... and even a K-9 demo.

things kick off at Old Line Crossfit in Millersville at 10 a.m.