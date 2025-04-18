What's happening Easter Weekend?

MARYLAND — It's time to come out of hibernation, and hit the town this weekend. Here's a list of things happening:

1. The Baltimore Old Time Music Festival- Friday & Saturday, a two day concert that brings together Old Time Stringband musicians from all over the country filled with square dancing, workshops, and more. This event if for all ages. Kids under the age of 12 are free. Get your tickets here.

2.Dig into Dinos- Friday, It's not as big as Jurassic Park, but it's close! This event is mainly catered to the kids ages 7-10. But you can still get your hands dirty with a 2.5 hour workshop to learn how fossils form. You'll be able to use equipment and techniques real paleontologists use in the field. The cost of the workshop includes all provided materials and hands-on instruction. Tickets available here.

3.A Night of Intimate R&B- Saturday, it's time to slow things down with a night of r&b with Howard Hewett, with special guests Keith Washington and Fred Reed. The concert will be held at the Murphy Fine Arts Center at Morgan State University. Doors open at 7 P.M. and the concert starts at 8. Proceeds go towards the Baltimore Black Youth Scholarship Fund. Tickets available here.

4. Breakfast with the Easter Bunny- Saturday, hop your way to some yummy breakfast buffet, sniff out the best eggs in an egg hunt, and then climb aboard for a train ride at the B&O Railroad Museum. If you can catch her, you can take pictures with the Easter Bunny! Tickets available on their website.

5.PEEPShow- Today-Monday, the PEEPShow is back for another sweet weekend! You can check out sculptures.. mosaics and dioramas made entirely of this sweet Easter treat. The peep show is set up at the town mall of Westminster until April 21. Admission is free. The proceeds benefit the carroll county arts council.

6. The African American Experience- Saturday-Sunday, take a closer look at the African American Experience in Harford Co. through a traveling exhibition of African American voices and experiences. It's at the "Roni" Chenowith Activity Center from 8:30 A.M. - 3:30 P.M. This event is free to attend.

7. Humane Society of Harford Co. Kitten Shower-Saturday, You're invited to a kitten shower! Its tomorrow at Das Bierhalle in Bel Air, starting at 10 AM. You can get in with a donation to the humane society of Harford county's gift registry...for kitten items like food, bottles and milk replacers. You can also bring donations to the event.. for a chance to win prizes.

8. Maryland Tulip Festival- Soak in the colors of spring at the Maryland Tulip Festival. More than 150-thousand tulips will be available for you to pick. There will also be food trucks, live music, and other vendors.

The farm is located off Marston road in New Windsor in Carroll county. Tickets are required. The tulip festival runs now through Tuesday.. and then again April 25 through the 27.

9. Spring Festival at Maker's Valley- Saturday, Boordy vineyards is celebrating the warmer weather with it's spring festival. Its tomorrow from 11 AM to 6 PM at the Boordy Vineyard in Hydes. Check out dozens of craft vendors, enjoy live music, food, and of course wine