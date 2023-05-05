Video highlights of AEW Dynamite at Baltimore's CFG Bank Arena

BALTIMORE — The stars of All Elite Wrestling took over Baltimore's CFG Bank Arena on Wednesday for another live edition of their weekly nationally televised show, Dynamite!

It was the first time the professional wrestling organization returned to the arena since being renovated.

While only about a quarter of the way filled, the crowd in attendance was pumped for the action.

The program started fast paced with an eight-man tag match pitting members of the Jericho Appreciation Society (Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, Angelo Parker and Matt Menard) against Adam Cole and the debuting Roderick Strong (both formerly members of WWE NXT's Undisputed Era) alongside Orange Cassidy and Bandido.

Since returning to the ring from injury, Cole and the legendary Chris Jericho have engaged in a fierce on-screen rivalry.

Cole's been seeking revenge on Jericho after he directed a brutal assault on AEW women's wrestler and Cole's real life girlfriend, Dr. Britt Baker.

The match ended with Cole scoring a pin fall over Parker earning a victory for his team, but chaos quickly ensued as he attacked Jericho by the commentary booth.

Match two featured Saraya taking on Willow Nightingale in the AEW women's division.

Saraya, who a lot of fans know from her time in WWE as Paige, came out on top, but not without interference from her fellow Outcast members, Ruby Soho and Toni Storm.

After the bout, as the trio was about to inflict further punishment on Nightingale, out came Dr. Britt Baker and AEW women's champion Jamie Hayter.

Hikaru Shida, whose been out of action for weeks, came down the aisle and appeared at first to take sides with the Outcasts.

But it was a swerve and she went to work on the villain stable setting up a potential six-women tag match in the future.

Next up was a trios battle royal involving six teams to determine the number one championship contender.

This match was high flying and difficult to track due to 18 athletes in the ring at one time.

Fan favorites the Acclaimed won out and are now in line to challenge the champions, House of Black.

On a side note, during his signature entrance rap, Max Caster made reference to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's new contract extension.

GALLERY: AEW Dynamite visits Baltimore!

TNT Champion Wardlow appeared and squashed his opponent with the usual 'powerbomb symphony.'

Christian Cage came out afterwards accompanied by Luchasaurus, and in typical heel fashion, trashed Baltimore while teasing the continued feud between he and Wardlow.

Ricky Starks and Juice Robinson then battled it out in the ring, with Starks getting his hand raised.

Finally it was time for the main event, where the 'four pillars' of the company would face-off in a tag match.

World champ Maxwell Jacob Friedman teamed with Sammy Guevara against the popular Jungle Boy Jack Perry and Darby Allin.

The stakes were high for Perry and Allin who needed the win to make the main event title match a four way at the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

If not, Guevara would square off against MJF one-on-one. Before hand, MJF tried convincing Perry backstage to turn on Allin. Perry refused, but Allin caught the two talking which put the pair at odds entering the match.

Fortunately for them, MJF and Guevara got into an in-ring spat giving Perry and Allin the pinfall.

As he always does at live events, AEW owner Tony Khan came out after the show went off-air to thank Baltimore's faithful fanbase for showing up.

The company then taped a one-hour episode of Rampage which airs Friday evening.