Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAround Town

Actions

VidCon announces content creators attending first-ever event in Baltimore

The Friskies/VidCon
Bret Hartman/AP Images for Friskies
VidCon announced it is canceling its 2021 conference.
The Friskies/VidCon
Posted at 2:13 PM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 14:13:50-04

BALTIMORE — Tickets are now on sale for the first-ever VidCon event in Baltimore! This is where digital culture creators, platform innovators, and their fans converge in one place.

Featured on this first batch of creators confirmed to attend this fall include the Merrell Twins, Molly Burke, Aimsey, Ranboo, Queen Khamyra, SeanDoesMagic, and local Baltimore creators CircleToonsHD, ContraPoints and Rich Black Guy.

Several of these creators have also attended VidCon's flagship event in Anaheim as Featured Creators.

The event will take place from September 29- October 1, at the Baltimore Convention Center.

VidCon Baltimore will be providing attendees sessions and experiences tailored to their specific interests.

For more information on how to purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices