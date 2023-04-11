VidCon announces content creators attending first-ever event in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Tickets are now on sale for the first-ever VidCon event in Baltimore! This is where digital culture creators, platform innovators, and their fans converge in one place.

Featured on this first batch of creators confirmed to attend this fall include the Merrell Twins, Molly Burke, Aimsey, Ranboo, Queen Khamyra, SeanDoesMagic, and local Baltimore creators CircleToonsHD, ContraPoints and Rich Black Guy.

Several of these creators have also attended VidCon's flagship event in Anaheim as Featured Creators.

The event will take place from September 29- October 1, at the Baltimore Convention Center.

VidCon Baltimore will be providing attendees sessions and experiences tailored to their specific interests.

For more information on how to purchase tickets, click here.