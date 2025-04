BALTIMORE — One of the most successful movie franchises is coming to Baltimore as a concert.

The 60-city national tour of the first-ever 'Twilight In Concert' will visit the Lyric Baltimore on November 19 for one show only.

It will feature the experience of the original movie, with a 12-piece ensemble of rock and orchestral musicians.

Team Edward, Team Jacob and Team Bella are all welcome at this event.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 11.

