Trifecta Festival returning to Timonium fairgrounds in September

TIMONIUM, Md. — Billed as "Maryland's largest food truck festival," the Trifecta Food Truck & Music Festival is returning to Maryland State Fairgrounds for the seventh year.

Despite predictions of a soggy weekend, the festival posted on social media that it's still going ahead, "rain or shine."

It's set to feature 12 bands on two stages and 35 food trucks, on September 23, with gates opening at 11 a.m. Headliners this year will be Several Species - a Pink Floyd tribute band that has headlined the festival the past three years - and Lez Zeppelin, an all-female, "all-Zeppelin" band out of New York.

Paul Manna, of 24-7 Booking who is the promoter for Trifecta, formerly ran The Shindig festival in Baltimore.

"I wanted to do something a little different in the county, and at that time, there weren't any big food truck gatherings, if you will... It's been going great ever since. Every year we get more people. It's great for the county, too."

The festival costs $30 at the gate, and features three large dining tents. Attendees can also bring pop-up tents and chairs.

"A lot of people enjoy that because they get in line, they get there early, they get their spot on the infield, and that's their spot for the entire day," he said.

There is a kid zone with bounce houses, a mechanical bull, rock wall and face-painting, as well as a few other activities for adults like axe-throwing and archery.

Manna noted the parking is free, and "this is just a really good festival for friends, for families."

With a diversity of music and food, he said there is a lot to do. Other bands include a Grateful Dead tribute band and an AC/DC tribute band.

"I like to do a lot of local bands, party, fun-type bands," he said.