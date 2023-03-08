Watch Now
Tiffany Haddish joins Bert Kreischer' Fully Loaded Comedy Festival in Baltimore

Posted at 11:12 AM, Mar 08, 2023
BALTIMORE — More laughs are making their way to CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore.

On Wednesday it was announced that comedian Bert Kreischer would be bringing his Fully Loaded Comedy Festival to town.

He's not coming alone either, as Tiffany Haddish, Dave Attell, and Big Jay Oakerson will also be on hand.

Other standup comics joining the tour include Dan Soder and Tammy Pescatelli.

The show is scheduled for June 15, but tickets go on sale starting March 10.

It's just the latest big name act coming to the newly revamped arena.

Performances by Bruce Springsteen, Lizzo, Janet Jackson, Adam Sandler, and Kiss are already booked for later this year.

