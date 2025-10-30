Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'Thought you should know': Morgan Wallen is taking over M&T Bank Stadium for two nights in July

Morgan Wallen
Katie Darby/Katie Darby/Invision/AP
Morgan Wallen performs during the Can't Say I Ain't Country Tour at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on Saturday, August 31, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Katie Darby/Invision/AP)
Posted

BALTIMORE — Morgan Wallen is coming to Baltimore in summer 2026.

The country mega star isn't coming alone either, he'll be joined by legendary duo Brooke & Dunn.

Wallen and company will be taking over M&T Bank Stadium for back to back shows on July 17-18.

Known for several number one hits like "Last Night," "You Proof," "I Had Some Help," and "What I Want," Wallen has racked up several billboard music awards over his career, which believe it or not started on the television music reality series The Voice.

Click here to pre-register for tickets. Pre-sale starts November 5 at 10am.

