COLUMBIA, Md. — The 90s make a comeback in Columbia.

This summer, the rock band Third Eye Blind will make a stop at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

They're known for hit singles such as "Semi-Charmed Life", "Jumper", and "How's It Going to Be" and "Never Let You Go"

The show will take place July 19 with special guests Yellowcard and A R I Z O N A.

Tickets will be available beginning January 12 at 10 am at here.