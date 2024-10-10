Think Pink double feature movie night at Baltimore Peninsula for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

BALTIMORE — Put on your best pink outfit and head to Baltimore Peninsula this Friday. Movie night celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a double feature screening of Barbie and Mean Girls.

This event includes a partnership with MedStar Health. They will be on-site with their oncology team, wellness team and community health team providing breast care surveys, hosting a wellness wheel with giveaway and promoting general breast cancer awareness.

This all kicks off at 6pm at The Lawn with the movies starting at dusk.

Before the show there will be a DJ, food trucks, and games. And it's all free! You do have to register to secure a spot but it's not going to cost you a thing.