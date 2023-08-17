Watch Now
There's still time for summer fun in downtown Columbia

Downtown Columbia features Amped in the Park
Casey Linthicum and Eli Linthicum from GameOn, a new retailer coming to Downtown Columbia.
Posted at 5:33 PM, Aug 17, 2023
last updated 2023-08-17 18:33:10-04

If you are looking for fun things to do with the family Downtown Columbia may just be the place for you.

For the third time, they are featuring Amped in the Park, Good Kid-izen and their Merriweather District Fit Series. These events are great for people of all ages and feature live music and dancing.

Most summer events continue through August. You can check out what's happening here.

Parking can be found at Symphony Woods Garage. The first four hours are free, after that it's just a dollar an hour.

