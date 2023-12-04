The Teskey Brothers bringing tour to Pier Six Pavilion in April

BALTIMORE — The Australian Blue Rock Band, known as The Teskey Brothers, are bringing their "Winding Way Tour" to Baltimore.

They're set to visit the Pier Six Pavilion on Sunday, April 28, 2024.

The 20-city tour features special guests Allen Stone, The Dip, Joseph, Jackie Venson, The Heavy Heavy, Pearl Charles, Leah Senior and Trousdale in select cities.

One dollar from every ticket sold will go to Backline, a nonprofit that connects music industry professionals and their families with mental health and wellness resources.

Tickets will be available starting with artist presales beginning December 5.

Fans can sign up for early access here.