The R&B Tour comes to Baltimore: Usher and Chris Brown set October date

BALTIMORE — Usher Raymond and Chris Brown have added eight more stadiums to The R&B Tour, with Baltimore among the additions.

The Grammy Award winners will bring all of their hits to M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, October 17.

This will mark the third major show at the stadium this year, following sold-out performances by Morgan Wallen and BTS.

Mario, Eric Bellinger, and Tank will join Chris Brown as live backing vocalists while also performing some of their biggest hits.

Throughout the tour, Usher has featured surprise guests including 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Fat Joe, Jadakiss, Ashanti, and more.

Fans can sign up for access to the Artist Presale now, with registration closing on Tuesday, August 18, at 10 p.m.

The Citi Presale begins on Wednesday, August 19, at 10 a.m., followed by the Artist Presale on Thursday, August 20, at 10 a.m.

VIP packages are available for fans and include meet-and-greet opportunities with Usher.

The tour will run through mid-December.