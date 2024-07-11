The purr-formance of a lifetime: The Amazing Acro-Cats coming to Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Move over Barnum & Bailey. A new circus is coming to town and this one features felines.

The Amazing Acro-Cats are coming to Baltimore. The talented troupe brings its unique show to the Creative Alliance at the Patterson July 17 to 28.

This talented group of domestic house cats are all former orphans, rescues, and strays. They'll ride skateboards, jump through hoops, and perform other incredible feats of agility.

And what's a circus without music? Tuna and the Rock Cats take to the stage for the show's big finale. The Rock Cats play guitars, drums, and piano. The Jazz Cats will join them on saxophone, trumpet, and clarinet.

The Amazing Acro-Cats were featured in the Netflix series 'Cat People' and have appeared on multiple national TV shows.

The show is presented in partnership with Rise Above Animal Rescue in Pasadena.

Tickets to the show range in price from $30 to $60, and include a meet and greet with the performers. For more information on show times and tickets click here.

The Amazing Acro-Cats tour supports Rock Cats Rescue. The rescue has found homes for more than 300 kittens since 2009.