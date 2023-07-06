The Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum's 2nd annual card show returns

BALTIMORE- The Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum's second annual Sports Cards & Collectibles Show and Sale returns!

It's on July 15, 2023 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The event is free, but you do have to pay the regular museum admission fee. Adults are $13, seniors and veterans are $11, and kids are $7.

You'll be able to win prizes with their raffle, preregister here to get a complimentary raffle ticket entry, enjoy snacks, get expert card analysis, and more!

There will also be vendors there like Baltimore's Sports Collectibles and Captain Romero's Sports Cards.