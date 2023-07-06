Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAround Town

Actions

The Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum's 2nd annual card show returns

Babe Ruth
AP
FILE - This 1923 file photo shows New York Yankees Babe Ruth, who died of cancer Aug. 16, 1948. Considered by many to be the greatest player in baseball history, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox great set home run records that stood for decades and remains one of the sport's defining figures. (AP Photo, File)
Babe Ruth
Posted at 3:31 AM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 03:31:22-04

BALTIMORE- The Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum's second annual Sports Cards & Collectibles Show and Sale returns!

It's on July 15, 2023 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The event is free, but you do have to pay the regular museum admission fee. Adults are $13, seniors and veterans are $11, and kids are $7.

You'll be able to win prizes with their raffle, preregister here to get a complimentary raffle ticket entry, enjoy snacks, get expert card analysis, and more!

There will also be vendors there like Baltimore's Sports Collectibles and Captain Romero's Sports Cards.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices