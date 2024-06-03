Watch Now
Summer Fest is an all day party

A historic Baltimore County tavern is giving a new meaning to parting all day. The Valley Inn will hold its first "Summer Fest" this Sunday, June 9.
The restaurant has been a staple on Falls Road, just north of 695, for more than 100 years.

The Atlas Restaurant Group took it over two years ago and has been hosting live music and other seasonal parties there.

The live music will jam from noon to 8pm. Vendors will be there until 4 p.m.

The restaurant hopes to make summer fest an annual event.

