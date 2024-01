BALTIMORE — After nearly three decades together, the band SUM 41 is splitting up.

But before they do, the pop-punk group is set to go on one last world tour.

Baltimore is among the stops to celebrate the band's final album release titled Heaven :x: Hell.

Known for hit singles such as 'In Too Deep,' SUM 41 will perform live at Pier 6 on April 29 with special guest the Interrupters.

Tickets go on sale on January 19 at 10am.