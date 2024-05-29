St. Anthony’s Italian Festival returns to Little Italy this weekend

BALTIMORE — Summer is quickly approaching, which means its festival weather.

If you need something to do this weekend, take the family out to Little Italy in Baltimore for the Feast of St. Anthony’s Italian Festival.

The three day neighborhood event kicks-off at 6pm on Friday, May 31 along the 200 block of S. Exeter Street.

Friday admission is free, but a $5 donation for visitors 12 and older is requested on Saturday and Sunday.

The festival offers fun for everyone including food, live music, and vendors.