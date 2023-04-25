Watch Now
Spring Boat Show returns to Annapolis this weekend

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Spring Boat Show returns to Annapolis this weekend.

All the fun goes down at City Dock starting Friday at 10am.

Visitors can check out over 40 boats, along with several vendors offering various clothing and sailing equipment.

Celebrity YouTubers are also scheduled to be in attendance.

Police are reminding everyone that parking won't be available between the Harbormaster’s Office and Susan Campbell Park beginning at midnight on April 25.

Boats will have limited dockage in Ego Alley after April 23.

The show goes on through Sunday, April 30.

