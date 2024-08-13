Sonesta Hotel announces fifth location in Baltimore area

BALTIMORE — Sonesta International Hotels Corporation announced the opening of a fifth location in Baltimore.

The hotel will be within walking distance of the Inner Harbor and close access to other attractions like the National Aquarium and M&T Bank Stadium.

“We are proud to continue Sonesta’s expansion within Baltimore with the Sonesta Hotel Baltimore Inner Harbor,” said Keith Pierce, Sonesta’s EVP and President Franchise & Development. “Our fast, friendly and flexible approach provides Sonesta a unique opportunity to grow the company’s footprint in key urban markets like Baltimore.”

This hotel joins The Royal Sonesta Harbor Court, Sonesta ES Suites Baltimore BWI Airport, Sonesta Simply Suites Baltimore BWI Airport and America's Best Value Inn Baltimore by

Sonesta as the company’s fifth location in Baltimore.

Hotel guests can earn or redeem points as members of the award-winning Sonesta Travel Pass loyalty program.