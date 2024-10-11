BMX riders to Dragon Boat racers, it's all happening this weekend in Anne Arundel County

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Some fierce competition is going down this weekend in Anne Arundel County.

First, hundreds of professional and amateur BMX riders from around the world are in Severn for the three-day USA BMX East Coast Nationals.

The event is being held at Chesapeake BMX on Donaldson Avenue.

Visuals by Marcus for Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County

Chesapeake BMX Track

Races begin 1:30pm Friday, 9am Saturday and 8am Sunday, going into the night.

Riders of all ages can register to participate in BMX.

For proof, 12-year-old Marshall “The Kid” Warner is the nation's 10th ranked male rider in all of BMX.

Warner is expected to participate this weekend, showing off his best jumps, twists and turns. Up to five high school BMX teams a to compete.

Parking is $10 per day. Click herefor more on the event.

From BMX to Dragon Boats.

On Sunday over in Annapolis, is the third annual DragonFest.

Held from noon to 4pm at Pier 4 Marina, the event includes free live music, drinks, oysters, BBQ, silent auctions, and raffles.

The highlight of the day is the Dragon Boat races up Spa Creek.

It's all in celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month hosted by the Annapolis Dragon Boat Club, whose volunteer members have been impacted by cancer.

For more information, click here.