Social commentator Jordan Peterson coming to The Lyric

BALTIMORE — Prominent cultural commentator Jordan Peterson will make a stop in Baltimore next year.

He's adding more stops on his "We Who Wrestle With God" tour, including an appearance at The Lyric Opera House on March 12, 2025.

The general on-sale starts at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25 on LiveNation .

Peterson, a psychologist from Canada, has often been aligned with conservative intellectuals, since his rise to prominence began with his challenge of a Canada law that banned discrimination of gender identity and expression.

His YouTube videos and podcasts have gotten millions of views and listeners. Peterson's latest book, "We Who Wrestle With God," is described as a guide "through the ancient, foundational stories of the Western world."

The tour runs from Nov. 18 through April 4. Baltimore is one of only a couple stops on the East Coast.