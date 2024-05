BALTIMORE — It doesn't seem very long ago since Slipknot was taking the music world by storm.

Believe it or not, the band is back on tour celebrating their 25th year.

They will take the stage at Baltimore's CFG Bank Arena on August 9.

Performing live with them are special guests Knocked Loose and Orbit Culture.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning at 10am on May 3.