Singer, songwriter H.E.R. set to headline Charm City Music Festival in August

BALTIMORE — Singer, songwriter H.E.R. is set to headline the Charm City Music Festival as it makes it's return to the War Memorial Plaza in August, Mayor Scott announced Thursday.

“Charm City Live is quickly becoming a highlight of Baltimore’s public events calendar and we could not be more excited about its return this year,” Scott said. “We are thrilled to be welcoming H.E.R. to the stage at War Memorial Plaza as the headliner for this year’s festival. On the heels of AFRAM, we’re continuing our push to make Baltimore’s summer events free, accessible, and welcoming for every single resident in our great city.”

The festival will be held on August 26, from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. outside of City Hall on War Memorial Plaza and will feature a kid zone, local restaurants, community resources and more.

"The Charm City Live festival is not only a testament to the rich cultural heritage and artistic spirit of Baltimore, but it also serves as a catalyst for economic growth," said Downtown Partnership President Shelonda Stokes. "By strategically choosing a location in the heart of the city, where a concentration of restaurants, retail establishments, and hotels thrive, we aim to maximize the festival's positive impact on the local economy."

The following road closures will be in effect for the event beginning Friday, August 25:

Gay & Baltimore Streets to Gay & Saratoga Streets

Lexington Street (from Guildford Avenue to President Street)

Fayette Street (from Guildford Avenue to Gay Street)

Saratoga Street (from Gay Street to Guildford Avenue)

For more information about the festival, click here.