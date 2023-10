BALTIMORE — Mark this date on your calendar.

Singer and songwriter Bonnie Raitt is coming to The Lyric in Baltimore for her 'Just Like That' tour.

The 13-time Grammy award winner will take the stage on May 29, 2024.

Tickets will go on fan presale on Tuesday, October 24 and will go on sale to the public on Friday, October 27 at 10:00 a.m.

