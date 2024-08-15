Simone Biles and America's best gymnasts coming to Baltimore during tour

BALTIMORE — Simone Biles will be leaping into CFG Bank Arena this fall.

The Athleta Presents Gold over America Tour (GOAT), featuring Biles and the best gymnastics competitors will be coming to 30 arenas around the country.

The show is described as "gymnastics-meets-pop-concert spectacle."

They will be at CFG Bank Arena on October 8, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, Fred Richard, Brody Malone, Paul Juda, Joscelyn Roberson, Katelyn Ohashi, Peng-Peng Lee, Mélanie Johanna De Jesus Dos Santos, and Casimir Schmidt are all slated to perform.

