Shop Small: Remington Crawl

Posted at 3:21 PM, Jul 08, 2024

BALTIMORE — It's not summer without a beach experience!

On July 13, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Remington neighborhood will have local businesses local food, fun, shopping games, DIY crafts, discounts and more.

No tickets are required for this day of fun.

Event highlights:

  • B. Willow Beach: Experience a boardwalk-style day with CM pops popsicles, a sprinkler for all ages and indigo dyeing with Plied Yarns Co. Enjoy free Peabody Heights beers and take 15% off plants inside the shop.
  • Mount Royal Soaps: Savor illegal tender pit beef, explore local vendors and enjoy some snowballs.
  • Get Shredded Vintage: Homemade ice cream with different flavors and 20% off in the shop.
  • Greedy Reads: Participate in "blind date with a book" with any purchase and enjoy refreshments!
  • Cafe Los Suenos: Cool off with a glass of summertime ginger lemonade.
  • 29th Street Tavern: Sip on tiki-inspired cocktails
  • R.Bar: Cool down with a glass of frosé.
  • Drip Check: 10% off all new items and 15% off all pre-owned items throughout the shop.
