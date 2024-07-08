Shop Small: Remington Crawl

BALTIMORE — It's not summer without a beach experience!
On July 13, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Remington neighborhood will have local businesses local food, fun, shopping games, DIY crafts, discounts and more.
No tickets are required for this day of fun.
Event highlights:
- B. Willow Beach: Experience a boardwalk-style day with CM pops popsicles, a sprinkler for all ages and indigo dyeing with Plied Yarns Co. Enjoy free Peabody Heights beers and take 15% off plants inside the shop.
- Mount Royal Soaps: Savor illegal tender pit beef, explore local vendors and enjoy some snowballs.
- Get Shredded Vintage: Homemade ice cream with different flavors and 20% off in the shop.
- Greedy Reads: Participate in "blind date with a book" with any purchase and enjoy refreshments!
- Cafe Los Suenos: Cool off with a glass of summertime ginger lemonade.
- 29th Street Tavern: Sip on tiki-inspired cocktails
- R.Bar: Cool down with a glass of frosé.
- Drip Check: 10% off all new items and 15% off all pre-owned items throughout the shop.