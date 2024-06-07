Sheila E. & The Original Wailers to headline 40th edition of Artscape

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City’s biggest cultural event of the year is less than two months away.

This year marks Artscape's 40th year.

On Friday Baltimore's Office of Promotion & The Arts announced its headlining performances.

Musician Sheila E. will take over the main stage at 8:45pm on Saturday, August 3.

The Original Wailers will close out the following day at 3pm.

Joining them is Al Anderson, the former lead guitarist for Bob Marley & The Wailers.

Artscape 2024 kicks-off Friday, August 2 with a special guest that will be revealed at a later date.

The free outdoor event takes place rain or shine throughout the Mt. Vernon/Bolton Hill neighborhoods.

