BALTIMORE — Sexyy Red is bringing her talents to Baltimore!

Following the release of her new album, she announced her first headlining tour, "Hood Hottest Princess Tour."

The 20-city tour kicks off in Boston, MA on October 16 and includes a stop at Soundstage in Baltimore, on Thursday, October 19.

Ticktets will be available with general on-sale beginning Friday, August 25 at 10:00 a.m., here.