BALTIMORE — Kirk Franklin is coming to Baltimore!

He's dropping by CFG Bank Arena on Thursday, September 7, as part of his Reunion Tour.

He won't be coming alone as Yolanda Adams, Fred Hammond, Marvin Sapp, the Clark Sisters and Kierra Sheard-Kelly will join the tour.

Tickets will be available with presale on May 21, at 10 a.m.

To get tickets, click here.