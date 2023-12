COLUMBIA, Md. — Grammy and Juno-award winning artist Sarah McLachlan announced she's bring her "Fumbling Towards Ecstasy Tour" to Maryland!

She'll be stopping by Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, on Thursday, June 27.

Special guest Feist will also appear.

Tickets will be available beginning on Tuesday, December 12.

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, December 15 at 12 p.m. here.