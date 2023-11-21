Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey returns to Baltimore this weekend

BALTIMORE — "The Greatest Show on Earth" hasn't performed for six years, but this Thanksgiving weekend, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey is returning to Baltimore.

The circus will be in town for six performances from Nov. 24 through Nov. 26, at the CFG Bank Arena.

Ringling Bros. shut down in 2017 after a major legal fight over live animals, as well as generally rising costs. Now, the entertainment company says it's focusing more on the human performers.

Its press release promises "new jaw-dropping acts, featuring apparatus innovations developed exclusively for Ringling," like a Triangular Highwire, Criss-Cross Flying Trapeze, a double wheel powered by acrobats, and the Extreme Box Jump Trampoline.

Kenneth Feld, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Feld Entertainment, said: "To redefine Ringling for today’s audiences, we started with a blank slate and evolved all aspects from production to performance to meet the needs of modern families..."

Feld Entertainment producer Juliette Feld Grossman said:

The new entertainment experience will present a phenomenal scale of wow and wonder that only Ringling can deliver and is designed for families to leave inspired, energized, and filled with memories to last a lifetime.

The circus will have a cast of 75 performers from more than 18 countries, and each performer and troupe will have costumes that celebrate their culture and individuality.

Tickets will have "family-friendly pricing," and start at $20. They're available here.