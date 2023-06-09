Reveille Grounds veterans' group to host "Theater of War" viewing party

BALTIMORE — A play from more than 2,000 years ago, like Sophocles' "Ajax," isn't always the easiest to relate to.

Taylor Schilling, known for her role as Piper in "Orange Is the New Black," acknowledged that "Greek tragedy can feel like, 'I don't think so. Not today! Not interested.'"

But Theater of War Productions, where she's a cast member, is able to turn ancient plays into a performance that spurs audience discussion on major societal issues like loneliness and suicide.

Schilling will star Monday in a special performance of "Ajax" that will be streamed live, including at a viewing party for the local veterans' coffee shop and gathering space Reveille Grounds.

Reveille Grounds is hosting the viewing of "Ajax" on the evening of June 12, at its headquarters in the Gaslight Square building of Baltimore's Pigtown neighborhood. The group is doing it in honor of Global Loneliness Awareness Week, and is partnering with Theater of War; Humana healthcare is also sponsoring the event.

The dramatic reading of "Ajax" scenes is happening live from New York, and will be followed by a "powerful community discussion." There'll be a social hour at 6 p.m., followed by the performance at 7 p.m. Attendance is free, and people can also watch the event virtually.

Schilling explained: