Renovations underway to attract more vendors at historic Hollins Market

BALTIMORE — It’s a small step back as workers hang a sign signaling the temporary closure of the Hollins Market.

It’s a market where Jeff Willis grew up bagging chickens when he was growing up in the neighborhood.

“I’ve been coming, even though I’m not here no more, I still come down at least once a month here to get the fish sandwiches, but over the years, it’s gotten smaller and smaller,” said Willis.

The market is expected for six months as workers do more than $2 million worth of renovations here.

Much of the original head house dating back to 1836 still stands, but it is in the market shed where workers will create enough space for seven new stalls, re-energizing the market with new food options.

“The vision and the hope now is for the Hollins Market to continue for the next 200 years,” said Johnnie Williams of Baltimore Public Markets Corporation, “What we’re trying to do is upgrade the market, bring in new vendors like fresh seafood and cooked seafood vendor, fresh chicken, cooked chicken vendor, brand new bakery.”

The goal is to bring back existing merchants, while adding new ones, to give people in the community new options where few existed before in a virtual food desert.

“I had friends that ran meat markets here, and most of the people in the neighborhood that I know still come back here,” said Willis, “But now, when I stopped here the other day, I thought they were gone and I thought they were the only ones gone, but at least I know they’re coming back. I’ll be back, and hopefully, they fix it all up.”