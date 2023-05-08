Remy Ma, K Michelle to headline Baltimore Pride 2023

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Pride is back with some new headliners!

The celebration will begin June 19 and will run through June 25.

This year's festivities will be headlined by rapper Remy Ma and singer K Michelle. '

Both will take the stage on the final day.

The theme this year is "One Heart, One Love, One Pride," and is hosted by the Pride Center of Maryland.

“As program manager of the Pride Center Of Maryland, I am looking forward to Pride 2023,” says Ursula Franklin, Program Manager of Pride Center of Maryland. “We have a ton of events, performers, vendors, and so much more, who help highlight the beautiful community of Baltimore and to fill us with joy in a time we all need it. Make sure you join us this year in June 2023!”

2022 marked the return of in-person activities for Baltimore Pride. Keke Wyatt and Trina headlined.

To purchase tickets and to view the full lineup of events, click here.