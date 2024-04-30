Remfest returns in May, featuring 80 local vendors

BALTIMORE — Warmer weather is upon us, which means it's festival season.

One of them is Remfest 2024, going down on May 11th.

It's Remfest's first appearance since 2022. Their inaugural event was held in 2018. They returned again in 2019 before going on a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

This year's event will be jam packed with plenty of food, live music, and shopping for the whole family.

Over 80 local vendors will be on hand, along with more than a dozen musical performances.

Bands include Moral, The Bali Lamas, Twings, Amy Reid, Glorian, Bedlam Brass Band, Patterson Trash, Javi Vera, Shelby Morgan, Alex Silva, Cowabunga Pizza Time, Outcalls, and DJ Mills.

Local restaurants like Doppio Pasticceria, Fishnet, Local Oyster, Emmanuellas Cuisine, Big Softy, Elevated Kitchen, Sweet 27, and Ekiben will be around for foodies needing a bite to eat.

For those who get thirsty, Peabody Heights Brewing and R.Bar will be on site serving drinks.

Anyone looking for a gift or souvenir will have several options from vendors such as Gogo’s fashion bus, wine collective, personal best ceramics, maxi cif designs, yes please vintage, Yamah and co, and many many more!

Remfest is free and takes place on Remington Avenue between 27th and 29th Streets, from noon to 9pm.