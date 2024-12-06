"Reggaeton-pop" star Rauw Alejandro coming to Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Major Puerto Rican rapper and singer Rauw Alejandro will be stopping by CFG Bank Arena, as part of his U.S. tour next spring.

His U.S. tour has just 22 stops, and he'll be in Baltimore on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

Rauw Alejandro, known for his "reggaeton-pop," has won two Latin Grammys and was nominated for the Grammy four times. His 2020 debut "Afrodeisiaco" was nominated for "Best Urban Music Album" and a Latin Grammy nomination for "Best New Artist."

Since 2016, he's collaborated with Shakira on "Te Felicito," Selena Gomez on "Baila Conmigo," Anuel AA on "Reloj," and Camilo on "Tattoo."

Live Nation says: "Fans can expect an electrifying showcase of Rauw’s biggest hits and new music, delivering the genre-defying sound that has propelled him to global stardom."

Rauw Alejandro and Romeo Santos released a video yesterday for their song “Khé?,"featured on Cosa Nuestra.

Billboard called his 2022 album Saturno “one of the most eclectic albums in reggaeton-pop.”

Tickets for the Cosa Nuestra World Tour will start Dec. 5 at 6 p.m.

The general on-sale starts at 10 a.m. Dec. 13 at LiveNation.com.

For more information on tour dates and ticket availability, visit LiveNation.com .