Ravens to host draft night party at M&T Bank Stadium

Posted at 2:23 AM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 02:23:14-04

BALTIMORE — The NFL Draft is less than a month away. Ravens fans can watch the first round at M&T Bank Stadium Thursday, April 27.

This year's draft is in Kansas City. There will be Kansas City BBQ-themed foods, player appearances and more. Celebrity Pit Master Megan Day will be there to give fans grilling tips and how to do BBQ like they do in Kansas City.

Parking is free. Lots B and C will be open at 6 p.m. The Draft Party starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale next week for $30.

When they are available, click here to purchase.

