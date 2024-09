BALTIMORE — While the Ravens will be on the road playing the Chiefs, you can catch the game at M&T Bank Stadium.

They'll be hosting a kickoff watch party, including pregame performance by Quinn XCII.

Following the performance, fans can watch the game on one of the many big screens around the stadium.

There will be appearances from Ravens' legends, cheerleaders and Poe. There's also a drone show at halftime.

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and to buy one, click here.