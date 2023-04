BALTIMORE — The CFG Bank Arena is welcoming another artist into it's building!

Rapper Lil Baby will be bringing his 'It's Only Us' tour to Baltimore on September 3rd.

The tour will include The Kid Laroi, Glorilla, Gloss Up, Hunxho, and Rylo Rodriguez.

Pre-sale for the general public begins April 11, at 10:00 a.m.

