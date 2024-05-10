Project Artscape returns, 12 Baltimore-based designers set to participate

BALTIMORE — Project Artscape is back!

The 40th edition of the festival will take place on Friday-Sunday, August 2-4, at The Garage.

Running from 5:00-9:00 p.m., it will start with an opening runway show and industry panel.

Six of the designers will present on Saturday and six will present on Sunday.

The selected designers are:



Earle Bannister, E. Bannister Couture

Nicole Moan, Moan Inc

Van Mac-Henry, Van Man

Dr. Marilyn Walker, Afrocentric by Marie Francis Designs

Abisola Oladeinde, Yelé

Eryn Boggs, iconiclicense

Brandi Lewis, Syeko Design House

Sehar Peerzada, Urban Masala

Natalie Karyl, Ragdolls Couture

Kenn Hall, OMRY International

Evette Monique, Evette Monique Couture

Iliana Quander, Amparo3

In the leadup to the event, there will be three pop-up fashion markets in collaboration with the Baltimore Museum of Industry, one each in July, August and September.

At the September pop-up market, the museum will host a sustainable fashion show.

These markets are used to create a fashion hub for local artists, independent fashion designers and boutiques to show and sell their work.