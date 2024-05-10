Project Artscape returns, 12 Baltimore-based designers set to participate

BALTIMORE — Project Artscape is back!
The 40th edition of the festival will take place on Friday-Sunday, August 2-4, at The Garage.
Running from 5:00-9:00 p.m., it will start with an opening runway show and industry panel.
Six of the designers will present on Saturday and six will present on Sunday.
The selected designers are:
- Earle Bannister, E. Bannister Couture
- Nicole Moan, Moan Inc
- Van Mac-Henry, Van Man
- Dr. Marilyn Walker, Afrocentric by Marie Francis Designs
- Abisola Oladeinde, Yelé
- Eryn Boggs, iconiclicense
- Brandi Lewis, Syeko Design House
- Sehar Peerzada, Urban Masala
- Natalie Karyl, Ragdolls Couture
- Kenn Hall, OMRY International
- Evette Monique, Evette Monique Couture
- Iliana Quander, Amparo3
In the leadup to the event, there will be three pop-up fashion markets in collaboration with the Baltimore Museum of Industry, one each in July, August and September.
At the September pop-up market, the museum will host a sustainable fashion show.
These markets are used to create a fashion hub for local artists, independent fashion designers and boutiques to show and sell their work.