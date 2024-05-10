Watch Now
Project Artscape returns, 12 Baltimore-based designers set to participate

BOPA
Posted at 2:17 PM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 14:17:12-04

BALTIMORE — Project Artscape is back!

The 40th edition of the festival will take place on Friday-Sunday, August 2-4, at The Garage.

Running from 5:00-9:00 p.m., it will start with an opening runway show and industry panel.

Six of the designers will present on Saturday and six will present on Sunday.

The selected designers are:

  • Earle Bannister, E. Bannister Couture
  • Nicole Moan, Moan Inc
  • Van Mac-Henry, Van Man
  • Dr. Marilyn Walker, Afrocentric by Marie Francis Designs
  • Abisola Oladeinde, Yelé
  • Eryn Boggs, iconiclicense
  • Brandi Lewis, Syeko Design House
  • Sehar Peerzada, Urban Masala
  • Natalie Karyl, Ragdolls Couture
  • Kenn Hall, OMRY International
  • Evette Monique, Evette Monique Couture
  • Iliana Quander, Amparo3

In the leadup to the event, there will be three pop-up fashion markets in collaboration with the Baltimore Museum of Industry, one each in July, August and September.
At the September pop-up market, the museum will host a sustainable fashion show.

These markets are used to create a fashion hub for local artists, independent fashion designers and boutiques to show and sell their work.

