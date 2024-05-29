Professional Bull Riders take over the Ocean City Inlet this weekend

OCEAN CITY, Md. — It's rare sight in Ocean City, but this weekend is the exception.

Professional Bull Riders are bucking into the Inlet parking lot Friday through Sunday.

Over 40 riders will go head-to-head in an ultimate showdown of man vs. beast.

The three-day tournament style event is part of PBR's 2024 Challenger Series.

If you follow the sport some riders may sound familiar, including former rookie of the year Eli Vastbinder and Wyatt Rogers.

The Ocean City Classic champion will be crowned on the final day of competition Sunday.

Click here for tickets.

