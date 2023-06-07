Primark announces opening date at Arundel Mills Mall

HANOVER, Md. — European clothing storePrimarkis expanding in the U.S. and announced it will open a location at Arundel Mills Mall.

Primark announced yesterday that it will open at the mall this summer to offer "the latest fashion trends and essentials for the whole family as well as homewares and gifts - all at affordable prices customers love." It will be next to Medieval Times.

Arundel Mills Map showing Primark at Arundel Mills Mall



John Hadeed, VP People & Culture for the U.S., said in a statement:

"We look forward to opening our recruitment center and meeting the people that make up Hanover so we can bring Primark to Arundel Mills in a way that best serves Maryland."

The recruitment center opened June 6 near Victoria's Secret.

Primark is based in Dublin, Ireland, and has more than 400 stores worldwide. The company seeks to open 530 stores by the end of 2026.

