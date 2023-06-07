Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAround Town

Actions

Primark announces opening date at Arundel Mills Mall

Primark store in Sawgrass Mills, Florida
Primark
Primark store in Sawgrass Mills, Florida<br/>
Primark store in Sawgrass Mills, Florida
Posted at 4:22 PM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 16:22:31-04

HANOVER, Md. — European clothing storePrimarkis expanding in the U.S. and announced it will open a location at Arundel Mills Mall.

Primark announced yesterday that it will open at the mall this summer to offer "the latest fashion trends and essentials for the whole family as well as homewares and gifts - all at affordable prices customers love." It will be next to Medieval Times.

Map showing Primark at Arundel Mills Mall
Map showing Primark at Arundel Mills Mall

John Hadeed, VP People & Culture for the U.S., said in a statement:

"We look forward to opening our recruitment center and meeting the people that make up Hanover so we can bring Primark to Arundel Mills in a way that best serves Maryland."

The recruitment center opened June 6 near Victoria's Secret.

Primark is based in Dublin, Ireland, and has more than 400 stores worldwide. The company seeks to open 530 stores by the end of 2026.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices